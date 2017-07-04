U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election program
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
TOKYO Japan has protested sternly to North Korea after the reclusive state on Tuesday launched a ballistic missile, which flew about 40 minutes before likely splashing into Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's top government spokesman said.
"This launch of a ballistic missile ... is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. North Korea's repeated provocations like this are absolutely unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
"We lodged a strong protest and condemned it."
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State fighters were battling to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul on Monday, making a doomed last stand in their former Iraqi stronghold.