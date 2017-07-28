FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Japan chief cabinet secretary: North Korea missile appears to have fallen in Japan EEZ waters
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat in healthcare vote
Politics
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat in healthcare vote
Coal exports soar, in boost to Trump energy agenda
Energy and Environment
Coal exports soar, in boost to Trump energy agenda
Power of ad 'duopoly' on show
TECH
Power of ad 'duopoly' on show
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 3:52 PM / in 2 hours

Japan chief cabinet secretary: North Korea missile appears to have fallen in Japan EEZ waters

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday that a North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have landed in the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone, but that there were no immediate reports of damage.

Suga added that the missile launch was unacceptable and in clear violation of United Nations resolutions, and said Japan had protested in the strongest possible terms.

Reporting by William Mallard, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.