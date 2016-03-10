FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suga: urging North Korea to refrain from provocative action
March 10, 2016 / 2:47 AM / a year ago

Japan's Suga: urging North Korea to refrain from provocative action

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint Japan-U.S. meadia briefing about the process of U.S. forces consolidation in Okinawa, at Tokyo December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday the nation continues to closely cooperate with countries such as the United States and South Korea and is urging North Korea to refrain from taking proactive action.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the government remains vigilant and is prepared for all circumstances.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast city of Wonsan early on Thursday, flying approximately 500 km (300 miles), South Korea’s military said.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

