4 hours ago
Japan-U.S.leaders did not discuss military action against North Korea: Japan government
U.S. says time for China to act on North Korea
Deadly protests mar ballot as voters snub Maduro assembly
Majority of Americans want Congress to move on - Reuters/Ipsos poll
July 31, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 4 hours ago

Japan-U.S.leaders did not discuss military action against North Korea: Japan government

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump did not discuss the use of military action against North Korea when they spoke on the phone on Monday, a Japanese government spokesman said.

The two leaders also did not discuss what would constitute the crossing of a "red line" by Pyongyang, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

North Korea said on Friday it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that proved its ability to strike America's mainland. [nL4N1KL0AK]

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Paul Tait

