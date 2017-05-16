FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Admiral Harris: North Korea action underscores importance of U.S.-Japan-South Korea cooperation
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. Admiral Harris: North Korea action underscores importance of U.S.-Japan-South Korea cooperation

Admiral Harry Harris (L), Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM), shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 16, 2017.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Admiral Harry Harris, the top U.S. commander in Asia-Pacific, on Tuesday said continued missile launches by North Korea emphasize the importance of the alliance between Japan and the United States, as well as the trilateral cooperation of Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

"The actions of North Korea are unacceptable," Harris said at the outset of a meeting with Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida. "It underscores not only the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, but also U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation."

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing

