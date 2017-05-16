U.S. Admiral Harris: North Korea action underscores importance of U.S.-Japan-South Korea cooperation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Admiral Harry Harris, the top U.S. commander in Asia-Pacific, on Tuesday said continued missile launches by North Korea emphasize the importance of the alliance between Japan and the United States, as well as the trilateral cooperation of Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

"The actions of North Korea are unacceptable," Harris said at the outset of a meeting with Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida. "It underscores not only the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, but also U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation."