FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
North Korea confirms second ICBM test-launch, says 'stern warning' for U.S. - KCNA
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 29, 2017 / 12:04 AM / in 2 hours

North Korea confirms second ICBM test-launch, says 'stern warning' for U.S. - KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday confirmed its second test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, saying the missile was meant as a "stern warning" for the United States, its state news agency said.

The ICBM, which aimed for "maximum distance", flew for 47 minutes and 12 seconds while reaching a maximum altitude of 3,724.9 km, the North said. The missile flew 998 km while successfully reaffirming re-entry capabilities of the rocket, it added.

The test was ordered by the North's leader Kim Jong Un, who was cited as saying the isolated state's weapons program is an invaluable asset that cannot be taken back or replaced.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.