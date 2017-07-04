U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election program
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
SEOUL South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered a meeting of the National Security Council after North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, the presidential Blue House said.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State fighters were battling to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul on Monday, making a doomed last stand in their former Iraqi stronghold.