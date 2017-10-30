FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., South Korea, Japan urge North Korea to cease 'irresponsible' provocations
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 3:56 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Senior defense officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan held trilateral talks and urged North Korea to walk away from its “destructive and reckless path” of weapons development, the U.S. military said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford hosted his South Korean and Japanese counterparts at the U.S. Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii on Sunday to exchange views on North Korea’s recent long-range ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

“Together they called upon North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions, and to walk away from its destructive and reckless path of development,” the statement said.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
