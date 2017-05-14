South Korea's Moon says dialogue only possible when North Korea changes attitude

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's new president Moon Jae-in "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest missile launch, which represented a "clear violation" of U.N. Security Council resolutions, the presidential office said on Sunday.

Moon, who chaired his first National Security Council meeting as president in response to the missile test, said he deeply regrets Pyongyang's latest provocation, which was made only days after the election of a new administration in the South.

"The president said while South Korea remains open to the possibility of dialogue with North Korea, it is only possible when North Korea shows a change in attitude," Yoon Young-chan, Blue House's press secretary, said at a briefing.