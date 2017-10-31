FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief: Will pressure nations to implement sanctions vs. North Korea
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 2:34 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

NATO chief: Will pressure nations to implement sanctions vs. North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said on Tuesday he will pressure all nations to implement sanctions against North Korea to counter the global threat it poses.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool

“For NATO, it is important to put pressure on North Korea to make sure all nations implement the sanctions to reach a peaceful resolution,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the start of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

Pyongyang has undertaken an unprecedented missile testing program in recent months, as well as its biggest nuclear test yet in early September, angering its only major ally China and drawing further sanctions from the United Nations and the United States.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Minami Funakoshi and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
