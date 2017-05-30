FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Pentagon says has been 'transparent' with South Korea on missile defenses
#World News
May 30, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 3 months ago

Pentagon says has been 'transparent' with South Korea on missile defenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday it had been "very transparent" with South Korea's government about the deployment of its THAAD missile defense system, after newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed alarm about the arrival of additional launchers.

"We continue to work very closely with the Republic of Korea government and we have been very transparent in all of our actions throughout this process," Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis told a news briefing.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

