3 months ago
North Korea missile test posed no threat to Russia: Russian defense minister
#World News
May 14, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 3 months ago

North Korea missile test posed no threat to Russia: Russian defense minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The flight path of a ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Sunday was a considerable distance from Russian territory and posed no threat to Russia, the Russian defense ministry said.

Russia's missile alert systems detected the launch at around 2330 (2000 GMT) on May 13 and tracked the missile for 23 minutes before it crushed into the Sea of Japan some 500 kilometers (310.69 miles) off the Russian coast, a ministry statement said.

A Kremlin spokesman said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting Beijing, was concerned about the missile test by North Korea.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans

