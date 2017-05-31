China seriously concerned South Korea leader not informed of more THAAD launchers

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it was seriously concerned about South Korean President Moon Jae-in not being informed that additional launchers for the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system had been brought in to South Korea.

Moon ordered an investigation after his Defense Ministry failed to inform him that four more launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system battery had been brought into the country, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying expressed her serious concern at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

China opposes the THAAD deployment, saying the system's powerful radar can probe deep into its territory and can undermine its security.