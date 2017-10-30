FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea, China nuclear envoys to meet in Beijing: South Korea government
October 30, 2017 / 2:31 AM / in 7 minutes

South Korea, China nuclear envoys to meet in Beijing: South Korea government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign ministry said Lee Do-hoon, its representative for six-party nuclear talks, and his Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou, will meet in Beijing on Tuesday.

The meeting will be the first since the two officials took office and is an extension of recent meetings between nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The officials will exchange analyses on the current situation regarding North Korea’s nuclear and missile program and also discuss ways to cooperate in managing the situation in a stable manner, the statement said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

