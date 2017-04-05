South Korea condemns North Korea missile launch

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday that it strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, calling it a challenge to a series of U.N. Security Council resolutions targeting its nuclear and missile program.

"This is a blunt challenge to a series of Security Council resolutions... and an act to threaten the peace and safety of the international community as well as the Korean peninsula," South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday into its eastern waters, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders set to discuss Pyongyang's arms program.