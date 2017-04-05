FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea condemns North Korea missile launch
April 5, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea condemns North Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday that it strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, calling it a challenge to a series of U.N. Security Council resolutions targeting its nuclear and missile program.

"This is a blunt challenge to a series of Security Council resolutions... and an act to threaten the peace and safety of the international community as well as the Korean peninsula," South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday into its eastern waters, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders set to discuss Pyongyang's arms program.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry

