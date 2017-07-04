U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election program
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
SEOUL A ballistic missile North Korea fired on Tuesday flew about 930 km (578 miles), South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said.
The South's military said it could not immediately confirm the altitude the missile reached.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State fighters were battling to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul on Monday, making a doomed last stand in their former Iraqi stronghold.