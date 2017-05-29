FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea's missile launches seen as pressure on Moon administration: South Korea
#World News
May 29, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 3 months ago

North Korea's missile launches seen as pressure on Moon administration: South Korea

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defence detachment on Jangjae Islet and the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet located in the southernmost part of the waters off the southwest front, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2017. KCNA/Handout viaFile Photo

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's recent string of missile launches is seen as an attempt to apply pressure on South Korea to change policy, a military spokesman said on Monday after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile.

The Scud-class missile fired by North Korea reached an altitude of 120 km (75 miles), the military spokesman told a briefing. He said South Korea's military was analyzing how many missiles were fired, indicating that more than one may have been launched.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

