5 months ago
China opposes U.S. deployment of THAAD anti-missile system
#World News
March 7, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 5 months ago

China opposes U.S. deployment of THAAD anti-missile system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was resolutely opposed to the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, after the U.S. military said its first elements had arrived in South Korea. [nL3N1GJ57U]

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing.

China has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the deployment, saying its powerful radar could affect China's own security and that it will do nothing to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

