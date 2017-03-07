U.S. military says deploys THAAD anti-missile defense system in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States has started to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea, U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The system will be deployed to counter ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile tests from North Korea, the statement said.

"Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," U.S. Pacific Commander Admiral Harry Harris said in the statement.