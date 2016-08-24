FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
North Korea's sub-launched missile flew at high angle: Yonhap
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 6:08 AM / a year ago

North Korea's sub-launched missile flew at high angle: Yonhap

FILE PHOTO - An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016. KCNA/File Photo via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile fired on Wednesday flew at a high trajectory and has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) at a normal angle, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said, without citing a source.

The missile traveled about 500 km, South Korean officials said.

The Yonhap report also said North Korea used solid fuel and succeeded in separating first and second stages of the rocket.

South Korea's Defense Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
