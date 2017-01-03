FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
China says its hard work on denuclearization of Korean peninsula is obvious
#World News
January 3, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 8 months ago

China says its hard work on denuclearization of Korean peninsula is obvious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's hard work in trying to ensure the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is obvious to all, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Beijing was not helping to control North Korea.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a regular press briefing, also urged the United States to recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue after Trump left open the possibility of meeting Taiwan's president if she visits the United States after he is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; editing by Nick Macfie

