Trump briefed on North Korean firing of projectile: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed about North Korea's firing of a projectile reported to have been a missile test, a White House official said on Sunday.

The South Korean military said it was believed to have been a Scud-type missile that flew 450 km (280 miles) and landed in the sea, the latest in a series of North Korean test launches in recent weeks.

"The United States government is aware," the White House official said. "The president has been briefed."