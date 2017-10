FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday and the two leaders pledged to continue to apply strong diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea, the White House said in a statement.

It also said Trump “provided his conceptual approval of planned purchases by South Korea of billions of dollars in American military equipment.”

