U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea latest missile launch

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches on Monday, saying they contribute to Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and increase tension in the region.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said, as the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies held a summit in China, the North's main diplomatic ally.