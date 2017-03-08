FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Ambassador Haley says 'all options on table' for North Korea
March 8, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 5 months ago

U.N. Ambassador Haley says 'all options on table' for North Korea

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks in favor of a U.N. Security Council resolution to ban the supply of helicopters to the Syrian government and to blacklist Syrian military commanders over accusations of toxic gas attacks at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., February 28, 2017.Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Washington's ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday the United States was re-evaluating how it must deal with North Korea after that country's repeated missile tests and that "all options are on the table."

Asked about China's proposal that the North freeze its testing while the United States and South Korea suspend military drills, Haley said, "We have to see some sort of positive action taken by North Korea before we can ever take them seriously."

Reporting by Michelle Nicholas and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

