Women walk past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON The United States, Japan and South Korea requested urgent United Nations Security Council consultations on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile on Sunday, an official in the U.S. mission to the U.N. said.

The official said in a statement that the United States anticipates a meeting to take place some time on Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)