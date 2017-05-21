Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday behind closed doors to discuss North Korea's latest missile test at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea, diplomats said on Sunday.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week, which South Korea said dashed the hopes of the South's new liberal government for peace between the neighbors.
The United Nations Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006 and has strengthened the measures in response to its five nuclear tests and two long-range rocket launches. Pyongyang is threatening a sixth nuclear test.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.