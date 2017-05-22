FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea's latest missile launch
#World News
May 22, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 3 months ago

U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea's latest missile launch

The intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council condemned on Monday North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and expressed concern over the Asian state's "highly destabilizing behavior and flagrant and provocative defiance" of the 15-member body.

The Security Council is due to meet behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss Sunday's missile launch at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea. The council first imposed sanctions on Pyongyang in 2006.

North Korea said on Monday it successfully tested what it called an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which met all technical requirements and could now be mass-produced, although U.S. officials and experts questioned the extent of its progress.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

