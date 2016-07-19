U.N. chief says North Korea missile launches 'deeply troubling'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon finds North Korea's recent missile launches "deeply troubling" and not conducive to reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, said a U.N. spokesman on Tuesday.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Tuesday which flew between 500 and 600 km (300-360 miles) into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of provocative moves by the isolated country.