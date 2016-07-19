FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief says North Korea missile launches 'deeply troubling'
July 19, 2016 / 1:52 PM / a year ago

U.N. chief says North Korea missile launches 'deeply troubling'

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves to the media during his arrival at Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba June 22, 2016.Enrique de la Osa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon finds North Korea's recent missile launches "deeply troubling" and not conducive to reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, said a U.N. spokesman on Tuesday.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Tuesday which flew between 500 and 600 km (300-360 miles) into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of provocative moves by the isolated country.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

