3 months ago
May 16, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

North Korea tells U.N. forum its missile test was legitimate

Ju Yong Choi, Counselor at the North Korea's Mission attends the Conference on Disarmament at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland May 16, 2017.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea's recent missile test-launch was a legitimate act of self-defense under international law and U.S. criticism of it a "wanton violation of the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK, a North Korean diplomat told the U.N. Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday.

"The DPRK will bolster its self-defense capabilities as long as the United States continues its hostile policies toward the DPRK and imposes nuclear threats and makes blackmail," North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Choi said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

