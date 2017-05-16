North Korea tells U.N. forum its missile test was legitimate

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea's recent missile test-launch was a legitimate act of self-defense under international law and U.S. criticism of it a "wanton violation of the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK, a North Korean diplomat told the U.N. Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday.

"The DPRK will bolster its self-defense capabilities as long as the United States continues its hostile policies toward the DPRK and imposes nuclear threats and makes blackmail," North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Choi said.