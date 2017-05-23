FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. envoy tells U.N. forum North Korea is 'a pariah and an outlier'
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. envoy tells U.N. forum North Korea is 'a pariah and an outlier'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. envoy Robert Wood told a U.N. forum on Tuesday that the world was united against North Korea's "nuclear sabre-rattling".

"North Korea is a pariah and it is an outlier. As long as it continues its defiance, its isolation will only deepen," Wood, the U.S. ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, the main U.N. disarmament forum, said.

"Pyongyang must also note that it will never be recognized as a nuclear weapons state," he said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland

