FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. ambassador says Chinese leverage is key to North Korea
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. ambassador says Chinese leverage is key to North Korea

U.S. Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood attends the Conference on Disarmament at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland May 16, 2017.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States sees China's leverage as key to resolving the North Korean nuclear issue, U.S. Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday, two days after a successful North Korean missile test-launch.

"I'm not going to talk about various policy options that we may or may not consider, but I will say this: we are certainly engaged right now in looking at a number of measures - political, economic, security - to deal with these provocative acts by the DPRK, and dangerous acts in many cases," he said, using the acronym for North Korea's official country name.

"So we are going to be raising the level of engagement with China on this issue. China really is the key in dealing with the North Korea issue. 90 percent of the DPRK's trade is with China, so clearly there is a lot more leverage that China has, and we would like China to use."

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.