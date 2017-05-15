FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
North Korea missile launch due to 'state of paranoia': U.N. envoy Haley
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 14, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 3 months ago

North Korea missile launch due to 'state of paranoia': U.N. envoy Haley

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch stemmed from its leader Kim Jong Un's "state of paranoia" following South Korea's recent election.

The United States will continue to "tighten the screws" on North Korea with international pressure and possible new sanctions, Haley said on ABC's "This Week."

The launch was "getting close to home" for Russia, Haley said, adding that it was not a way for Kim Jong Un to earn a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.