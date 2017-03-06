U.S. sees no indication of ICBM test in North Korean launch: officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States sees no indications so far that North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in its latest launch, U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing U.S. assessment.

The North Korean launch, which involved up to four projectiles, came days after the reclusive state promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war.