WASHINGTON The U.S. military detected a missile test by North Korea and is assessing the launch, a U.S. defense official said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that we did detect a missile launch from North Korea," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We are assessing and will have more information soon."

The official provided no immediate information on the type of missile launched.

