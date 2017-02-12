Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON The U.S. military detected a missile test by North Korea and is assessing the launch, a U.S. defense official said on Saturday.
"We can confirm that we did detect a missile launch from North Korea," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We are assessing and will have more information soon."
The official provided no immediate information on the type of missile launched.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.