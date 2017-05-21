The White House, the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial are seen across Lafayette Park from atop the roof of the historic Hay Adams hotel in Washington, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.

"We are aware that North Korea launched an MRBM. This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's three most recent tests," a White House official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump is traveling in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Potter)