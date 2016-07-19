U.S. says it detected three North Korean missile launches

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Monday it detected and tracked three North Korean missile launches over the span of nearly an hour.

U.S. Strategic Command said in a statement it detected the launches of what it believed were two Scud tactical ballistic missiles and a No Dong intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile launches from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, the statement said.