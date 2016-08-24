U.S. State Department condemns North Korean missile test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test and called upon Pyongyang to refrain from actions and rhetoric that raise tensions in the region.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said U.S. commitment to protect its allies in the region from North Korea's threats remained "iron-clad," and called Tuesday's test the latest "in an accelerating campaign of missile tests" that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions barring such activity.