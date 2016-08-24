FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. State Department condemns North Korean missile test
August 24, 2016 / 6:43 PM / a year ago

U.S. State Department condemns North Korean missile test

A passenger walks past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile fired from North Korea's east coast port of Sinpo, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, August 24, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test and called upon Pyongyang to refrain from actions and rhetoric that raise tensions in the region.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said U.S. commitment to protect its allies in the region from North Korea's threats remained "iron-clad," and called Tuesday's test the latest "in an accelerating campaign of missile tests" that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions barring such activity.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
