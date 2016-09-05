FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 'reckless' North Korea missile tests threaten partners, commerce
September 5, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

U.S. says 'reckless' North Korea missile tests threaten partners, commerce

A passenger watches a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, September 5, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - The United States on Monday condemned North Korea's latest missile launches, and a senior administration official said it would work at summits this week to "bolster international resolve" to hold North Korea accountable for its actions.

"Today's reckless launches by North Korea pose threats to civil aviation and maritime commerce in the region," a senior U.S. administration official said in a statement.

"Our commitment to the defense of our allies in the face of these threats remains ironclad," the official said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
