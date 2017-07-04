U.S. no longer a 'friend' in Merkel election program
BERLIN In their campaign program for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States.
WASHINGTON North Korea launched a single, land-based intermediate range ballistic missile that was tracked for 37 minutes before it landed in the Sea of Japan, the U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Monday.
"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," it said in a statement. The missile was fired from near North Korea's Panghyon Airfield, it said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State fighters were battling to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul on Monday, making a doomed last stand in their former Iraqi stronghold.