a year ago
U.S. calls on North Korea to avoid fueling regional tensions
September 5, 2016 / 6:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. calls on North Korea to avoid fueling regional tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan and called on Pyongyang to avoid doing or saying things that raise tensions in the region.

"The United States strongly condemns North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan ... Today's reckless launches by North Korea threaten civil aviation and maritime commerce in the region," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a written statement.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

