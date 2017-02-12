Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
JUPITER, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the missile launched by North Korea, and the White House is continuing to monitor the situation, a White House official said on Saturday.
"We are aware of the missile launch by North Korea. The President has been briefed and we are continuing to closely monitor the situation," the official said.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.