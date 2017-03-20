Tillerson signaled U.S. policy of patience on North Korea is over: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "sent a very clear signal that our policy of strategic patience is over" with North Korea during his recent visit to China, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesman Sean Spicer made the comment at a news briefing in reply to a question about Tillerson's reaction to an announcement by North Korea about its latest rocket-engine test on Sunday. Tillerson was in Beijing during his first visit to Asia for talks dominated by concern about Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.