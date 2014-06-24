Japan PM Abe: not considering now visiting North Korea

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks next to a teleprompter during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he was not now considering a visit to North Korea, adding that he would adopt “the most effective” way of dealing with Pyongyang after the two countries moved to improve ties.

Last month, North Korea agreed to reopen an investigation into the fate of Japanese citizens it kidnapped decades ago. In return, Japan will ease some economic sanctions when the probe starts and consider humanitarian aid later.

“As for my visit to North Korea, I am not considering it at this stage,” Abe told a news conference.

“Once North Korea has made concrete steps towards the resolution of the abductee issue, I would like to consider my response from the viewpoint of what (measure) would be the most effective.”