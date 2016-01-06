FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea says plans major announcement following 5.1 earthquake - Yonhap
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea says plans major announcement following 5.1 earthquake - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea will make a “major announcement” at midday on Wednesday after the detection of a possible man-made 5.1 magnitude earthquake near a nuclear site in the isolated nation, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said.

The announcement will be at 2230 ET or noon Pyongyang time, according to Yonhap, citing North Korean state television.

The magnitude of the earthquake was “likely because of a nuclear test,” an official at South Korea’s meteorological agency told Reuters.

Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Michael Perry

