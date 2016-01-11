U.S. and South Korea in talks for more strategic assets to Korean peninsula

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States and its ally South Korea are in talks towards sending further strategic assets to the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s defense ministry said, a day after a U.S. B-52 bomber flew over South Korea in response to North Korea’s nuclear test last week.

“The United States and South Korea are continuously and closely having discussions on additional deployment of strategic assets,” Kim Min-seok, spokesman at the South Korean defense ministry, said on Monday.