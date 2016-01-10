FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. flys B-52 over South Korea after North's nuclear test
January 10, 2016

U.S. flys B-52 over South Korea after North's nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States deployed a B-52 bomber on a low-level flight over its ally South Korea on Sunday, in a show of force following North Korea’s nuclear test on Wednesday.

The B-52, based in Guam, was joined by two fighter planes, one American and one South Korean, before returning to Guam, the U.S. military said in a statement.

“The flight today demonstrates the strength and capabilities of the alliance,” said Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, who heads the U.S. forces based in South Korea.

Reporting by Tony Munroe and James Pearson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

