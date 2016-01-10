U.S. flys B-52 over South Korea after North's nuclear test

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States deployed a B-52 bomber on a low-level flight over its ally South Korea on Sunday, in a show of force following North Korea’s nuclear test on Wednesday.
The B-52, based in Guam, was joined by two fighter planes, one American and one South Korean, before returning to Guam, the U.S. military said in a statement.
“The flight today demonstrates the strength and capabilities of the alliance,” said Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, who heads the U.S. forces based in South Korea.
