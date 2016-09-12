U.S. to dispatch bomber to South Korea on Tuesday: official

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States will conduct a bomber flight over South Korea on Tuesday, an official at U.S. Forces in Korea said, a show of force against North Korea after the reclusive state recently carried out its fifth nuclear test.

The official however declined to name the bomber's type or the fleet's size would be.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that bad weather had delayed a planned U.S. military B-1B bomber flight to the Korean peninsula that had been scheduled for Monday.