a year ago
U.S. to dispatch bomber to South Korea on Tuesday: official
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 5:17 AM / a year ago

U.S. to dispatch bomber to South Korea on Tuesday: official

A pair of B-1B Lancer bombers soar over Wyoming in an undated file photo. Staff Sgt. Steve Thurow/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States will conduct a bomber flight over South Korea on Tuesday, an official at U.S. Forces in Korea said, a show of force against North Korea after the reclusive state recently carried out its fifth nuclear test.

The official however declined to name the bomber's type or the fleet's size would be.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that bad weather had delayed a planned U.S. military B-1B bomber flight to the Korean peninsula that had been scheduled for Monday.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast

