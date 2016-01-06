FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain, China seek return to six-party talks on North Korea: Hammond
#World News
January 6, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Britain, China seek return to six-party talks on North Korea: Hammond

British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond speaks at a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not seen) after a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Beijing, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday that both Britain and China opposed North Korea’s test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device and support the resumption of so-called six-party disarmament talks.

Hammond, who is in Beijing on a two-day trip, was speaking to reporters after meeting Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

Hammond said that both Britain and China shared the same resolution in having stability on the Korean peninsula and that sanctions against North Korea could be tightened.

Reporting by Michael Martina, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
