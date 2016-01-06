Britain, China seek return to six-party talks on North Korea: Hammond

BEIJING (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday that both Britain and China opposed North Korea’s test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device and support the resumption of so-called six-party disarmament talks.

Hammond, who is in Beijing on a two-day trip, was speaking to reporters after meeting Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

Hammond said that both Britain and China shared the same resolution in having stability on the Korean peninsula and that sanctions against North Korea could be tightened.