Britain summons North Korean ambassador to condemn nuclear test

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain summoned North Korea’s ambassador on Thursday to condemn a nuclear test in “the strongest terms” and said it backed the United Nations on drawing up new measures against the isolated nation.

North Korea said it had successfully tested a nuclear bomb on Wednesday but weapons experts voiced doubts the device was as advanced as it claimed. The U.N. said it would work immediately on significant new measures against North Korea.

Hugo Swire, Britain’s Asia minister, said it was essential that the international community was united in its approach.

“I summoned North Korea’s ambassador today to stress in the strongest terms the UK’s condemnation of their nuclear test,” Swire said in a statement.

“This is a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council Resolutions, and the United Kingdom supports the resolve of the U.N. to implement further significant measures against the regime.”